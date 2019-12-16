Dr. Dre, Kurupt, Lady Of Rage & RBX Sparked A "Lyrical Gangbang"

If there's one thing Dr. Dre has become synonymous with, it's the construction of classic albums. Between The Chronic and 2001, with some even making a case for 2016's Compton, Dre's discography stands unrivaled by many of his contemporaries. Even before he dropped his debut album in 1992, he had already played a pivotal role in bringing gangsta rap to the mainstream masses. When The Chronic hit via the then-unstoppable Death Row Records, it didn't take long before the unapologetic and brilliantly engineered album caught the ear of Interscope's Jimmy Iovine.

Marking a new phase of a historic run that would impact the game as we know it to this day, Dre's first solo journey brought us no shortage of classic singles. And while it might have been fair to highlight "Nuthin But A G Thang," "Dre Day," or "Let Me Ride," it seemed only right to shine a light on one of the album's deeper cuts. "Lyrical Gangbang," which features the combined forces of Dre (on the beat), The Lady Of Rage, Kurupt, and RBX is an absolute banger in every sense, beginning with a savage verse from Rage. From there, each rapper absolutely goes in, with the debate over the hardest bars still raging to his day.

Happy (belated) birthday to The Chronic, and be sure to sound off in the comments with your own pick for hardest verse.

Quotable Lyrics

This young black kid, a mercenary, merciless

Murdering millions of n***s so who's first to diss

They say I'm bad so you'll find none worse than this

Chewing motherfuckers up like a Hershey Kiss

Put to sleep, loving the lyrics I leave in the minds of each

Rough when flex, too complex, wrecks your mental piece