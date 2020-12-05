Much has been said about Dr. Dre and his family in recent months. The Aftermath mogul has been ensnared in a divorce battle with his estranged wife of over 20 years, Nicole Young, and details about their personal lives, and the lives of their two children, have made headlines. However, many don't know that Dr. Dre was a teen father and had multiple children before Nicole, including 37-year-old LaTanya Young who told Daily Mail that she hasn't spoken to the megaproducer in 17 years. The mother of four added that her father hasn't even met his grandchildren, and she has experienced times in her life where she's struggled financially but never called on her near-billionaire dad to help her.

“Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own…I just really want to have closure," she said. LaTanya recently applied for a job as a FedEx driver to help pay the bills. "I just want to be able to spend time with my father.” It was LaTanya's belief that Nicole was the reason why she and Dre had such a distant relationship. However, it's been almost six months since their divorce was announced and she hasn't heard from him. “I thought that after Nicole was out of the family, things would be better. I thought that my dad would come around. I would like him to make me feel like a daughter.”

“I hated going through third parties. If I needed him, I’d have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security," said LaTanya. "I would have to go through his accountant or his right-hand man, I would never know whether he got my messages. I have never had a direct line to him.”



Jason LaVeris / Contributor / Getty Images

When she was 16-years-old, LaTanya and her sisters, who are also the rapper's daughters, showed up at Dre's home to see him. Unfortunately, they weren't welcomed with open arms.

“I went to the gate and our names weren’t on the list. The security lady still let us in because she knew us. But Nicole turned into Cruella de Vil. She asked us what we were doing there and said that he was sleeping and she threatened to call the police on us.” Things didn't get any better, said LaTanya, when Nicole woke Dre. He allegedly said, "When I’m sleeping, I’m sleeping, I don’t care if Jesus is at the door, I’m sleeping.”

"The last time I saw him was when I was 20 at my mom's house. It was such a good vibe," she said. Her kids listen to Dre's music and ask when they can meet him, but she tells them she doesn't know. "I do want a relationship with my father, I really do."

