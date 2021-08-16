Dr. Dre confused his followers on Twitter, Monday, by responding to a tweet tagging VV Brown and the Metro UK with a simple "L." Any connection Dre would have to Brown or why he would call the tweet an "L" is unclear.

"@VVbrown great to see @VVbrown in today's @MetroUK," the original post reads, which was posted on August 3rd.

Monday's post was the first time Dre tweeted since November 18th, 2019, when he shared a photo of himself in the studio with Kanye West. "Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II Coming Soon," he wrote in that tweet.



Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images

While Jesus Is King 2 never came to fruition, Dre. appears to have produced some of the songs that may make the final cut for the tracklist to West's upcoming album, Donda. Specifically, Dre produced a new song called "Glory" which was used in a new Beats by Dre just commercial featuring Sha'Carri Richardson.

It's unclear when Donda will be released. Despite rumors that Donda may be getting shelved after a cryptic tweet from Mike Dean, the producer confirmed that he is still working on the project: "I haven’t quit anything.," he wrote on Twitter. "The album continues. Lol. People read too much into tweets."

[Via]