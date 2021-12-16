It has been an exciting couple of weeks for Dr. Dre and his fans, who have had the rare chance to hear new music from the legendary producer as part of Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract, in which he appears as a character. In addition to the six new tracks that appear in the game's online mode, Dr. Dre also revealed that he has completed work on a new album with Marsha Ambrosius, titled Casablanco. He called the album "some of [his] best work."

As if that's not enough for fans of the producer to look forward to, Dr. Dre also posted a picture from his hangout with another legendary figure in the music business, the one-and-only Sir Paul McCartney. Dre was overjoyed to be meeting with the all-time great, fanboying over the moment on Instagram.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



Kate Green/Getty Images

"Here with one of my heroes," he wrote. "Paul McCartney is cool AF!! I’m chillin with one of the fucking Beatles!!"

It's cool to know that, regardless of how famous Dr. Dre is, he still gets excited to meet some of music's biggest names. While he may have personally had a strong hand in hip-hop has sounded over the years, Paul McCartney and The Beatles are the most impactful music group of all time. Do you think they worked on any music together?

Let us know what you think of the link-up between Dr. Dre and Paul McCartney in the comments.



