Dr. Dre Enlists Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes & Snoop Dogg For "ETA"

Dr. Dre's newest musical venture comes by way of an expansion pack in the video game universe. This new project, The Contract, is featured in Grand Theft Auto V, alongside additional gameplay and missions for the players to dive into. With Grand Theft Auto being such a massive, larger than life, respected series in the gaming community, it's only right that Dr. Dre went hard with this one. The feature list is a weighted one, with stars like Eminem, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak, and Nipsey Hussle all making appearances.

"ETA" is the track on the project that does the heavy lifting in the features department. A gaggle of the names listed prior can be seen here, namely Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, and Snoop Dogg. Snoop and Dre go waaay back, taking over the early 90s and pushing the West Coast to hip hop's forefront. Another West Coast native, .Paak has been consistently rising in the ranks, with his solo and collaborative efforts gaining him massive notoriety. He's also been present for a multitude of Dr. Dre offerings, having united on many occasions.

Busta Rhymes, esteemed and almost mythical New York legend, graces the new Dr. Dre track with his presence as well. He delivers his signature, boundless energy to what can be considered a more mellow track, which offers a great sonic diversity to an already vast pool of sounds between the multiple artists. The star-studded track brings out the best attributes in each contributor, culminating in a track just as great as the sum of its parts.

Quotable Lyrics

Gave that b*tch a sample, that's my test tube, baby,

Tell them fiends we back in town, ice cream, pastries,

Five Star General, b*tch, I'm out-ranking em,

Fiends gave me so much bread, I had to start thanking em