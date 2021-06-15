He remains one of the hardest working men in Hip Hop with a legacy that only a select few rappers can compete with. Compton icon Dr. Dre has seen his fair share of controversies, including his current courtroom drama with his ex-wife, Nicole Young, as they attempt to divvy up their assets in their divorce. While emotions were running high as play-by-plays of their split were being reported on daily at the top of the year, news broke that Dre suffered a brain aneurysm.

Fans awaited news regarding the Aftermath mogul's recovery and within days, Dre was back home. Speculative reports about what caused the health scare ran rampant, and in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Dre shed some light on what he learned from his doctors while offering up advice.

Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

“It’s a really weird thing,” he said. “I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself."

"And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure," he continued. "And I’m going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life. I’m feeling fantastic.” During his recovery, Dre sent out a public "thank you" to those who had been supporting him. Check that out below.

