His recent rant received several co-signs from artists and fans alike, and now Dr. Dre has jumped in to say that he agrees with T-Pain. We previously reported on T-Pain sharing a few thoughts about the current state of Hip Hop, airing out frustrations regarding artists copy and pasting one another with the hopes of reaching the No. 1 spot without being innovative or original.

"Stop doing that!" T-Pain yelled while on Livestream. "Do something else, you're not original! Give me some original sh*t!" He added, "Just f*cking do something else! Goddamn it! Do some different music! We have all the sh*t you're doing. Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it."



Kevork Djansezian / Staff / Getty Images

"Lil Baby is already doing it. DaBaby is already doing it," he continued. "It's literally two n*ggas with Baby in their names that's already doing all the music you want! Do something else! That's it!"

The rant didn't go unnoticed by Dr. Dre who got a kick out of T-Pain actually saying what many others have been thinking. "Shoutout to @tpain!!" Dre wrote on Instagram. "I'm here laughing my f*ckin ass off, but he's right. I know and feel exactly what you're saying." T-Pain also responded to the critics who have attempted to downplay his career.

"I undrstnd not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb sh*t like 'he just mad because he ain’t got no hits' I’m in all different genres," said the singer. "Got 2 legit Grammies in the last 3 years and got a song out rn that’s top 15 on radio in the US."

Rap and Hip Hop artists weren't named specifically by T-Pain, but fans didn't hesitate to share their opinions on who he may have been referencing. Let us know what artists fit T-Pain's complaint and check out a few posts below.