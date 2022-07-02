The COVID-19 pandemic came with its share of struggles, though for many, it was also a time of self-growth and discovery. Dr. Dre is one of the people who used his time in isolation to hone his craft, and it was recently revealed that the NWA legend made over 200 songs over the duration of the tumultuous period.

In a video that recently surfaced online, the Compton native tells Busta Rhyme about how hard he's been working in the studio. "I did 247 songs during the pandemic," he said.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Then we paused and did a whole album with Marsha Ambrosius – that's f*cking nutso, that's crazy," Dre added, boasting his countless achievements. "Then we came back... What did we do after that? Oh, I did the Grand Theft Auto shit and then we working on my n*gga Snoop."

At the time the video was taken, the recording artist said that he and the Doggfather were about two days in, and had cranked out "six bangers."





"I wanna finish this shit, and then start Busta Rhymes," Dr. Dre clarified his future plans, leading to an understandably excited reaction from the Genesis hitmaker.

As HipHopDX notes, Bus-A-Bus and the multihyphenate have collaborated frequently over the years, first connecting in 2001 and going on to work on joints like "Don't Get Carried Away" featuring Nas, "Legend Of The Fall Offs," and "Break Ya Neck."

In other news, just a few weeks ago, Angie Martinez blasted Rolling Stone over their placement of works by Dr. Dre and Nas on their Top 200 Rap Albums list – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]