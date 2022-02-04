Dr. Dre Brings Nipsey Hussle & Ty Dolla $ign Together On "Diamond Mind"

In a little over a week, hip-hop's greatest talents will be joining forces for the Super Bowl halftime show. Dr. Dre is set to headline, alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Fans have anticipated this performance since its announcement and hip-hop heads are ecstatic that some of the genre will have its moment to shine on the big stage.

Ahead of the performance, Dr. Dre came through with the official six-song package from GTA: Online's The Contract EP. Filled with appearances from Eminem and Rick Ross, one of the most surprising collabs comes in the form of a posthumous Nipsey Hussle appearance. Dre locks in with Ty Dolla $ign and Nipsey Hussle for the single, "Diamond Mind." Dre delivers a crispy orchestral production before Nip leads the way, detailing an inspiring verse where he reflects on the legacy he built. "This Rollie is the symbol that represents my resilience/ The Marathon's my leverage, negotiations were brilliant," he raps.

Check out the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

We see potential in the moment

We used to have to rent, now we own it

No hesitation, we beyond it

We get paid to spend these midnights in Paris like we Owen