Their billion-dollar divorce is far from over, but Dr. Dre is ready to be declared a single man—legally, that is. The megaproducer and his estranged wife Nicole Young have been going back and forth in court over the details of their split, including a disagreement about if there was, or wasn't, a prenuptial agreement set in place. Nicole requested $2 million per month in temporary spousal support and accused Dre of physical abuse and infidelities, while the Aftermath icon denied those accusations against him. Now, Dre is hoping a judge will legally allow him to operate as a single man.



Mark Davis / Staff / Getty Images

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre's attorney has filed documents asking the court to declare both himself and Nicole to be single while they hash out their divorce. In documents, Dre reportedly alleges that things have gotten too far out of control after the "false allegations of domestic violence" were submitted. He also stated that he's been trying to get this divorce finalized for eight months but accuses his ex of delaying the proceedings on purpose.

Recently, Dr. Dre and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Apryl Jones were seen together, and later, it was confirmed by Moniece Slaughter that the two have been dating for some time. Moniece claims that she's been threatened by the producer over her comments, but neither Dre nor Apryl have spoken about their alleged relationship.

