Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak & DJ Premier Made History On "Animals"

Yesterday marked the anniversary of Dr. Dre's third studio album, and I was all set to do a commemorative post. Yet when the time came around, I got side-tracked celebrating another August 7th banger, Jadakiss' debut album Kiss Tha Game Goodbye. I'm ashamed to say that I quite literally "Forgot About Dre." Yet today is Throwback Thursday, and it's never too late to rectify a mistake. So in honor of Compton's belated birthday, take a moment to revisit one of the album's highlights, and a legendary collaboration in its own right.

"Animals" marks the first time Dr. Dre and DJ Premier ever linked up, which in itself is a monumental occurrence. Consider that both men previously went head to head for producer of the year at the 1995 Source Awards. The repertoire runs deep. And though it took a while to manifest, both Primo and Dre made sure to make it happen, with the former opening up about it on IG.

"YEARS AGO TODAY @drdre Asked Me To Be A Part Of This LP Soundtrack To The Film "Straight Outta Compton," wrote Primo. "Definitely On My Bucket List To Watch Dre Work The Boards And Share The Solid Workload and Long Hours With Me In His Studio and At His House...Thanks For The Hospitality and The Memories and The Hendricks Gin Dre!!!" Throw in a pair of effortless performances from both Andy (who murdered every Compton track he touched) and a hungry-sounding Dre, and "Animals" makes for a timeless installment in an equally timeless repertoire.

Quotable Lyrics

Damn, why the fuck are they after me? Maybe 'cause I'm a bastard?

Or maybe cause of the way my hair grow naturally?

Still tryna figure out why the fuck I'm full of rage

I think I noticed this bullshit right around the fifth grade

Paraphernalia in my locker right next to the switchblade

Nothin' but pussy on my mind and some plans of gettin' paid