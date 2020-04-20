Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Changed The Game On "Dre Day"

If you happened to load up your favorite digital streaming platform today, you might have been met with a pleasant surprise -- the iconic mug of one Dr. Dre, circa 1992, staring back at you. At long last, The Chronic has finally made the transition to all major platforms, which means a brand new audience will be able to discover one of hip-hop's timeless classics for the first time -- and on 4/20, at that. In honor of the momentous occasion, it seems only fitting to celebrate with a throwback tune, the enduring and iconic "Fu*k Wit Dre Day."

The Dre and Snoop Dogg duet proved to be a rare double threat, a scathing diss track that also happened to double as a club banger. In truth, it's quite possibly difficult for both rappers to revisit this one, given that Dre has since made peace with his former N.W.A. groupmate. Still, the utterly scathing manner with such the Death Row duo proceeded to lay down the law made for a delightfully villainous banger. Taking to a hard-hitting and sinister G-funk arrangement, Dre and Snoop let fly confident assertions of dominance befitting of Death Row's notorious reputation.

If anything, "Dre Day" was an instant reminder that the Good Doctor wasn't about to let NWA's breakup derail his trajectory. If not for anything, it only fanned the creative flames further. While there are plenty of classic tracks to enjoy on The Chronic, there's something undeniably special about this one -- even today, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more badass anthem.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Used to be my homie, used to be my ace

Now I wanna slap the taste out ya mouth

Make ya bow down to the Row

Fuckin me, now I'm fuckin you, little ho

Oh don't think I forgot, let you slide

Let me ride, just another homicide