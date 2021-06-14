Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have forged a partnership built on loyalty, trust, and creative exploration, having played a pivotal role in shaping Interscope Records into the giant it is today. Now, the longtime Defiant Ones have come together once again for a truly noble endeavor, one that will go on to make a difference in the Los Angeles community.

According to a report from the LA Times, Dre and Jimmy have teamed up to open a public high school in South Los Angeles, vowing to make it one of the most "successful" and "sought after" institutions. With the plans having already been approved by the L.A. Board of Education, Dre and Jimmy's school is set to open in the fall of next year.

In the extensive piece, both Jimmy and Dre open up about their motivations driving the venture, with the former looking to help forge a new generation of creative thinkers and ambitious entrepreneurs. "This is for kids who want to go out and start their own company or go work at a place like Marvel, or Apple or companies like that,” he explains. “This is nowhere near a music school."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Here’s a place that you can go where there’s something that you can learn that you’re really interested in," explains Dre, speaking on the school's targeted demographic. "That guy that didn’t have an opportunity, that had to scratch and figure out things on his own,” “That had the curiosity but didn’t have these type of opportunities, really smart kids — we want to touch and give them this open door and these opportunities to be able to show what they can do.”

In addition to speaking about the upcoming school, Dre also opened up about his recent health scare -- a brain aneurysm that left him hospitalized. "I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health,” Dre continues. “But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself. And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure.”

The school, which is currently being referred to as Regional High School No. 1, will be located at the Audubon Middle School in the Leimert Park neighborhood in South Los Angeles. Check out the full profile here, and show some love to Dre and Jimmy for continuing to make a difference in their community.

