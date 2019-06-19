Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young were recently hit with a lawsuit based on reports by The Blast. The couple is accused of running an extremely restrictive work regimen in their household, one which allegedly does not allow their staff to take full meal breaks. As such, two of their former staff members are now suing them for their negligence. Court documents obtained by the aforementioned news outlet show that Ines Cornejo and Diana Brenes have both joined to motion a lawsuit against Dre and his wife. Cornejo worked for the Youngs from September 2015 to 2018, while Brenes worked as a housekeeper/cook from September 2010 to October 2017.

Both are alleging that they were not given enough rest breaks or paid for these breaks as the law dictates they should be. Cornejo specifically affirms that her meal breaks were often pushed later in the shift or were frequently interrupted if not cut short entirely. In the middle of their breaks, Dr. Dre or his wife would step in with requests that they "immediately resume cooking or cleaning." Hence, the former employees are now suing for a "failure to provide meal and rest periods, as well as several other labor violations." That is along with seeking unspecific damages.

