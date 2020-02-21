Another legal development has occurred following the murder of Dr. Amie Hardwick, who was pushed to her death on Saturday, February 15th. During a domestic dispute with a man named Gareth Pursehouse, a man she allegedly dated for a brief time, Hardwick was pushed from a third-floor balcony and ultimately passed away from injuries sustained. Police have since arrested Pursehouse and TMZ has confirmed he'll be facing a variety of serious charges, including murder and first-degree burglary.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Should he be convicted of murder, it's entirely possible that Pursehouse lands the death penalty provided prosecutors opt to pursue it. As of now there are no updates on that front, as the D.A. has yet to announce an official decision. It should be noted that even if Pursehouse does manage to avoid the death penalty, he's still facing life in prison without parole. Those following the case will know that Pursehouse was originally taken into custody on Saturday, February 15th, only to be released on bail on Tuesday the 18th. He was taken into custody once again yesterday, and he's set to be arraigned at some point today.

Dr. Amie Harwick was 38 when she died, a well-known counselor who specialized in both family and sexuality. As many likely know by now, Harwick was previously married to Drew Carey, who issued a heartbreaking statement to CNN: "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

Rest in peace.