DP Beats Drops "DPONTHEBEAT Vol. 4" With Chief Keef, Wiz Khalifa & More

When HNHH spoke to DP Beats in 2017 for "Behind The Beat", only the first instalment of the DPONTHEBEAT series had been released. On the topic of the growing trend of producer-led projects, DP said, "Exactly, I could put together a whole new wave. I want to be able to put people together on certain joints, and build the sounds, and make a record. This is the disconnection between the old school and the new school -- the disconnection is people not realizing the importance of the consumer and the fans. It’s not about us, it’s what we’re giving them."

The fact that the Long Island producer is now releasing DPONTHEBEAT Vol. 4 is a testament to his dedication to giving the fans what they want. He has crafted bangers for Lil Uzi Vert, Wiz Khalifa and Chief Keef, repeatedly adapting his sound in response to the hip hop climate and to the individual artists he works with. Spending tons of time at Keef's Los Angeles mansion led to DP Beats making three collaborative Almighty DP tapes with the Chicago rapper. Keef appears on five of the ten songs on DPONTHEBEAT Vol. 4, showing that their chemistry is still sharp. The beats on here are futuristic, ominous and triumphant.