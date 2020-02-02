DP Beats Adds More Chief Keef and Wiz Khalifa Collaborations To "DPONTHEBEAT VOL 4.5"

It seems that DP Beats has a bottomless stash of songs with Chief Keef. They have established themselves as a fruitful producer-rapper duo through the release of three joint Almighty DP tapes in 2015 and 2016. Their catalogue expanded from all the time DP Beats spent at Keef's Los Angeles mansion. Fast foward a few years and their chemistry still just as strong.

DP Beats dropped DPONTHEBEAT VOL. 4 at the tail-end of 2019, a tape laden with features from Keef. It also enlisted contributions from Wiz Khalifa, Ballout, Slimesito, Yung Bans, 95Reddo, Tony Shhnow, Atl Smook and Skip Gocar.

The Long Island producer has now revamped that tape to deliver its deluxe version with four new songs. Wiz makes another two appearances, one of them alongside The Sauce Factory's Sosamann. Keef also makes two more appearances, one of them alongside Tadoe. These additions capture DP Beats' proficiency at crafting dark, maximalist trap bangers.

Read our 2017 interview with DP Beats for our "Behind The Beat" series. Listen to DPONTHEBEAT VOL 4.5 below and let us know your favorite tracks.