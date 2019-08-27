Andrew Luck's retirement from the NFL caught a lot of people by surprise and it led to some pretty interesting reactions. One of the more bizarre reactions was from Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb who essentially called Luck an entitled millennial for quitting when the going got tough. Gottlieb was promptly flamed on Twitter for what he said and yesterday, he went on his radio show to clear the air and defend himself from the criticism.

"I'm a smart ass. I always have been. I always will be," Gottlieb said. "And, if I can't find something funny with the things in life, well then you know what, strike me down because I like to make fun of things in life."

Gottlieb was infamously expelled from Notre Dame after stealing credit cards and as you can imagine, that was the subject of some of the roasts against the analyst. He made sure to address all of that as well, essentially dismissing it and telling people to move on.

"If you wanna go to me stealing credit cards 23 years ago, you're gonna have to deal with the fact that those questions have been asked, that has been answered," Gottlieb said. "We've all moved on."

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Gottlieb refrains from delivering such harsh criticism or if he'll jump at the opportunity to do it again. For now, it looks like the latter is true.