Dorrough Music Unveils Unreleased Young Dolph Collab "Love The Hate"

Fans continue to mourn the loss of Young Dolph but his music continues to keep his legacy alive. Though the Paper Route Empire team recently unveiled their tribute album, Long Live Dolph containing a posthumous verse from the Memphis icon, some of his collaborators outside of his immediate circle are beginning to share unreleased tracks they had with Dolph.

This week, Dorrough Music came through with a brand new single titled, "Love The Hate" featuring a posthumous verse from Young Dolph. Zaytoven delivers the heavy trap production while Dorrough and Dolph reflect on their rise to success and the jealousy they've faced on their way to the top.

Check out the latest single from Dorrough Music below

Quotable Lyrics

They love me then they hate me, fuck 'em, I went and bought me a Benz

Fuck it, might go buy some friends

Fuck 'em, I don't need them anyway

Playin' on social sites. when I see you, I'mma put that Glock in your face