Doodie Lo Disses His Ex-Girlfriend FTN Bae On New Song "F.T.N. (F*cc Tha Net)"

OTF-affiliated rapper Doodie Lo has taken aim at his ex-girlfriend, FTN Bae, after she accused him of sexually molesting her five-year-old son. For months, Doodie Lo has been poking holes in FTN Bae's story. The woman accused him of molesting her son, allegedly inserting screws into his anus, which Doodie has denied.

This week, it was reported that FTN Bae came away with a win in her court battle against the rapper when Doodie Lo's request for a restraining order was dismissed. A few days have passed and Doodie is responding in a new diss record aimed at his ex, titled "F.T.N. (F*cc Tha Net)."

The track includes some inflammatory comments toward FTN Bae, with Doodie calling out her OnlyFans hustle, saying she "looks dirty," and referring to her as a "stripping b*tch." Listen to the diss record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Your OnlyFans must be running out

And your lies steady coming out

You gon' lose, you better settle now

The only screws is when we nail 'em down

B*tch, that's them bodies, I don't be talkin' 'bout that sh*t