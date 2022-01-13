mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Doodie Lo Disses His Ex-Girlfriend FTN Bae On New Song "F.T.N. (F*cc Tha Net)"

Alex Zidel
January 13, 2022 16:28
Only The Family/EMPIREOnly The Family/EMPIRE
Only The Family/EMPIRE

Doodie Lo disses FTN Bae after she accused the rapper of sexually molesting her 5-year-old son.


OTF-affiliated rapper Doodie Lo has taken aim at his ex-girlfriend, FTN Bae, after she accused him of sexually molesting her five-year-old son. For months, Doodie Lo has been poking holes in FTN Bae's story. The woman accused him of molesting her son, allegedly inserting screws into his anus, which Doodie has denied.

This week, it was reported that FTN Bae came away with a win in her court battle against the rapper when Doodie Lo's request for a restraining order was dismissed. A few days have passed and Doodie is responding in a new diss record aimed at his ex, titled "F.T.N. (F*cc Tha Net)."

The track includes some inflammatory comments toward FTN Bae, with Doodie calling out her OnlyFans hustle, saying she "looks dirty," and referring to her as a "stripping b*tch." Listen to the diss record below.



Quotable Lyrics:

Your OnlyFans must be running out
And your lies steady coming out
You gon' lose, you better settle now
The only screws is when we nail 'em down
B*tch, that's them bodies, I don't be talkin' 'bout that sh*t

Doodie Lo
Doodie Lo OTF FTN Bae new music diss song
