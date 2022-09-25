Forty members of the Don't Worry Darling crew and production team have shared a statement addressing reports of on-set tension between star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, labeling them "absurd." Vulture had reported that the two got into a "screaming match" on the film's set.

"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," the statement begins. "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false."



The statement goes on to call Wilde "an incredible leader and director" and states that the "screaming match" never took place.

They continue: "We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefited from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader. We're also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend. We can't wait for you to see it on the big screen."

Vulture's original report claimed that a "blowout argument" took place between Wilde and Pugh in January 2021. Pugh was apparently upset with Wilde's "frequent, unexplained absences," and that she and Harry Styles, who are dating, "would just disappear."

Despite the behind-the-scenes drama, Don't Worry Darling made its box office debut over the weekend, claiming the top spot and bringing in $30 million globally. The film also stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Wilde, Sydney Chandler, and Timothy Simons.

