Donovan Mitchell has quickly become one of the best young talents in the entire NBA and as a result, he has been able to secure his own signature sneaker line with Adidas. Each shoe has an Issue number just like you would find with a comic book. Throughout the playoffs, Mitchell got to wear the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #3 and throughout this time, fans were curious as to when it would finally release.

Now, we have official images of the new Utah Jazz-inspired colorway which features a bright purple upper, as well as some yellow and light blue highlights throughout. In a way, this shoe carries forth a unique and nostalgia-inducing 90s aesthetic thanks to some unique patterns and color layouts. If you are a Jazz fan, these are most likely a must-cop especially when you consider just bright this team's future. is.

This brand new "Jazz" colorway is slated to release on Saturday, July 10th for a price of $110 USD. If you're in need of new basketball shoes, these could prove to be a solid choice especially as the summer continues to rage on. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

