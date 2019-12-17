Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell and Adidas have only just introduced his first signature sneaker, the Adidas D.O.N Issue #1, but leaked images of his next shoe have already surfaced.

As seen in the batch of photos shared by @Stepback.kicks, the rumored Adidas D.O.N Issue #2 will come equipped with a mesh upper, Adidas' Bounce cushioning in the midsole, and a rigid heel tab bearing Mitchell's Spida logo. Additionally, these images seem to suggest that the colorful Adidas D.O.N Issue #2 collection will be part of an upcoming Crayola collab.

According to @Stepback.kicks, the crayon-inspired collection will be releasing in August. Each pair will reportedly retail for $100. Scroll through the IG post embedded below for an early look at the rumored Adidas D.O.N Issue #2 colorways and stay tuned for an official reveal.