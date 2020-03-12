Adidas reportedly has plans to release a brand new "Joker" colorway of Donovan Mitchell's Adidas D.O.N Issue #1 this weekend, adding to the list of his comic book-themed sneaker releases. According to Finish Line's release calendar, the special edition kicks will be available at 10am ET this Saturday, March 14th for the retail price of $100.

Adidas

Mitchell grew up as a huge fan of comic books, which is the reason why his Adidas signature sneaker line carries the "Issue #1" moniker, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he and Adidas would create a shoe in honor of the iconic villain. Adidas has not yet confirmed the "Joker" nickname but the overall color scheme certainly lends itself to Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime.

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 features a propulsion clip on the side for lateral support and a wider outsole to provide stability for landing from above-the-rim leaps. Adidas' Bounce cushioning ensures a comfortable ride, and a unique, wavy tread pattern, which represents Mitchell’s unconventional path to the NBA, helps drive his illusive speed.

Check out some additional photos of the Joker-themed colorway below, and click here to preview the stealth "Cinder" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas