Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young stars in the NBA and also has a huge passion for Spider-Man. His obsession with the comic book character has led to his nickname, "Spida," and also became the basis for his new shoe with Adidas called the D.O.N. Issue #1. Just last week, we reviewed the first ever colorway of Mitchell's signature sneaker which as you would expect, looks exactly like Spider-Man's outfit.

Now that the silhouette has been established, Adidas is ready to drop new colorways of the D.O.N. Issue #1. Next on their list is this stealthy black and green model that can be found below. According to Sneaker News, the colorway is based on an alternate Spider-Man suit that can be seen in the game Spider-Man Unlimited.

The entire upper is black, all while green accents are found on the midsole, the sides, and even on Mitchell's spider-like logo on the tongue. if you're a fan of the Utah Jazz star and are in need of some new basketball shoes, these will certainly be a must-cop.

This latest colorway will run you a modest $100 USD and will be released on August 1st.

Image via Adidas

