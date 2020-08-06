Donovan Mitchell continues to be a dominant force in the NBA with many fans likening him to legends such as Dwyane Wade. Whether or not Mitchell can live up to those expectations remains to be seen, although there is no denying that he is a player that fans should be watching out for. His talents have allowed him to expand his horizons with brands such as Adidas, who he has a signature shoe with. In fact, today, the brand revealed the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2 which will be dropping in a plethora of colorways.

In the images below, two specific collabs were shown off and so far, this is a sneaker that should be on everyone's radar. First and foremost, the shoe is made using mesh on the upper which allows breathability. Meanwhile, the chunky bounce midsole is perfect for those seeking comfort on the court. As for the aforementioned collabs, Mitchell is linking up with Marvel for a green "Spidey-Sense" offering which is going to drop on August 28th. From there, Mitchell has a three-shoe pack coming with Crayola. The colorways in this pack are Sky Blue, Banana Mania, and Jazzberry Jam. If you're interested in the Crayola pack, it will drop on October 2nd.

As for the price of this silhouette, you can expect to pick these up for $100 USD. Stay tuned for updates regarding new colorways and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas