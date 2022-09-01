Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz have been on the outs over the past couple of weeks. The Jazz had been making it clear that they were looking for trades that could bring in a haul of draft picks and even some young players. Most people felt like the obvious suitor for Mitchell was the New York Knicks although this became complicated after RJ Barrett signed a massive extension with the franchise.

Well, today, the Jazz found a trade for Mitchell, and it is not at all what people would have been expecting. As you can see in the tweet below, Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers who are a team filled with young and talented players.

Woj reported that the Jazz are going to be receiving three first-round picks, two pick swaps, and three players. These three players are Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and Ochair Agbaji. Sexton is someone who had yet to sign a deal with the Cavaliers, but now, he is agreeing to a sign-and-trade that sends him to Salt Lake City.

This is a blockbuster deal that many weren't expecting. The Cavaliers are clearly going all-in right now, and with Mitchell on the roster, they should be on their way to making the playoffs for the first time since the LeBron era.