Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz have been on a roll this season as they are currently first in the Western Conference, which is something no one really saw coming. Unfortunately, Mitchell experienced a scary injury today during a freak play against the Indiana Pacers. While going for the ball, Mitchell was tripped up and when he came down, his ankle bent in a dramatic fashion that would make any fan cringe in agony.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Mitchell was immediately brought to the locker room where he received an X-Ray. The results came back negative although now, he will undergo an MRI to see the full extent of the damage. Despite the injury, the Jazz went on to win the game.

The Jazz cannot afford to lose Mitchell for a long period of time especially when you consider just how competitive the Western Conference is. If the Mitchell were to miss the rest of the season, then the Jazz wouldn't have a number one scorer to rely on, which would certainly cause some problems.

For those interested, you can see the full extent of his fall, down below. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the world of basketball.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images