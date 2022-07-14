Donovan Mitchell is currently on the trading block and there are two teams in particular that are trying to acquire him. Those teams are the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks. Of these two teams, it would appear as though the Knicks are the more motivated team to get it done. The Heat, on the other hand, is aware that they are massive title contenders with Mitchell on the roster.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, acquiring Mitchell will be very difficult for the Heat. Essentially, they don't have enough draft capital to get Mitchell, and Tyler Herro simply isn't enough. However, if the Heat can bring in a third team, then perhaps they would have a slight chance.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Per Charania:

"Miami has also expressed interest in Mitchell but has only two first-rounders able to be traded and a potential centerpiece in Tyler Herro, who is extension-eligible. Because of this, the Heat would likely have to engage a third team in a trade to supply the Jazz with the draft compensation needed for them to feel motivated enough to trade Mitchell."

Mitchell will be highly sought after, and the Jazz are looking for a ton of draft picks in return. After all, Mitchell can be a cornerstone of a franchise, it's just that the Jazz want to rebuild and seek out other opportunities.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

