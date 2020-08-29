Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell says he is donating $45,000 of proceeds from his sneaker sales to help fund the education of Jacob Blake’s children.

Pool / Getty Images

"This one is different for me," he wrote on Twitter, Friday. "For the first 45 hours of the #DONISSUE2 spidey-sense drop, I will be donating $45k of the proceeds to support the education of Jacob Blake’s children. Adidas will also match my donation for a total of $90k."

Blake was shot in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week. In response to the shooting, NBA players organized a boycott beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

"F THE GAMES AND PLAYOFFS!!! THIS IS SICK AND IS A REAL PROBLEM WE DEMAND JUSTICE! ITS CRAZY I DONT HAVE ANY WORDS BUT WTF MAN! THIS IS WHY WE DONT FEEL SAFE!!!!" Mitchell wrote on Twitter after the shooting.

The Bucks owners released a statement expressing their support for the players earlier this week: "We fully support our players and the decision they made. Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them. The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us. Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change."

Mitchell says that Adidas is matching his $45,000 donation. His signature sneaker, the D.O.N. Issue #2 Spidey Sense, released on Friday.

[Via]