Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young players in the entire NBA and some fans have already started comparing him to the likes of Dwyane Wade. Of course, this is a lot to live up to but Mitchell seems ready to take on that challenge. Unfortunately, the Utah Jazz superstar has suffered from bouts of inconsistency over the years, and to start the season, Mitchell has been experiencing just that.

In the first four games of the season, Mitchell and the Jazz are 2-2 although Mitchell's shooting numbers have left a lot to be desired. He has shot 34 percent from the field, all while going south of 30 percent from the three-point arc. These stats have frustrated Mitchell who recently noted that he is fed up with how he has been playing.

"I'm shooting the ball like shit. No other way around it. I'm not shooting well — or playing well," Mitchell told reporters.

Mitchell recently received a massive max contract with the Jazz and moving forward, the team is going to need him to operate at max capacity if they want any chance of going far in the playoffs. There is still plenty of time to turn things around and perhaps the new year will bring better fortune for Mitchell.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images