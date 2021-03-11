Donovan Mitchell has been putting on a show throughout the first half of the NBA season and as a result, the Utah Jazz are currently at the top of the Western Conference standings. Not many people thought this was possible at the start of the season but so far, the Jazz have proven themselves to be real championship contenders, and fans are hoping for this trend to continue well into the playoffs.

Earlier in the year, Mitchell was challenged by Shaquille O'Neal, who told him that he felt like Mitchell didn't have what it takes to be a true superstar. Mitchell shrugged these comments off which led to a viral moment. In a new piece from The Athletic, Mitchell revealed how he felt about the whole situation.

“It didn’t really bother me,” Mitchell said. “I thought it was blown out of proportion, but that’s just the media in general. When I said ‘Aight,’ for me it meant that’s cool, and that’s your opinion and it’s OK to have an opinion. I play to make sure that I’m the best player I can be for myself and my teammates.”

Clearly, Mitchell doesn't need media members to motivate him and at this point, he has one goal and that is to win a championship. If he keeps playing this way, competing for a title won't seem like such a stretch of the imagination.

