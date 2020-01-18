Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell grew up as a huge fan of comic books, which is the reason why his Adidas signature sneaker line carries the "Issue #1" moniker. Tying in to Mitchell's love for comics and his "Spida" nickname, Adidas has already released a plethora of Spider-Man colorways of the D.O.N Issue #1.

Now, it looks like Adidas is shifting their focus to Gotham with a Joker-themed colorway.

Adidas

Though Adidas has not yet confirmed the "Joker" nickname or any release details, rumors suggest the special edition kicks will be available on February 1 for the retail price of $100.

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 features a propulsion clip on the side for lateral support and a wider outsole to provide stability for landing from above-the-rim leaps. Adidas' Bounce cushioning ensures a comfortable ride, and a unique, wavy tread pattern, which represents Mitchell’s unconventional path to the NBA, helps drive his illusive speed.

Check out our unboxing of the OG Adidas D.O.N Issue #1 below, followed by additional photos of the Joker-themed colorway below.

