After months of trying to dodge the Coronavirus, the NBA is finally back. Twenty-two teams have now entered the Orlando bubble city where they will compete for a shot at an NBA title. At first, there will be a few regular-season games, followed by the playoffs. It's going to be an interesting endeavor, and it remains to be seen whether or not the players will be able to stay safe in their new environment.

Players like Donovan Mitchell are going through NBA scenarios they've never had to deal with before, and it's led to quite a bit of adjusting. While speaking to reporters yesterday, Mitchell revealed the hardest part of the bubble city set up. As he explained, his schedule is reminding him of his days playing youth basketball.

"I can’t tell you the last time I had practice at 6 o’clock at night." Mitchell said, adding: "There’s temptation of snacks for sure."

Mitchell shouldn't feel too alone on this one as many other players are in the exact same predicament. It's going to take a while to get used to everything but by July 30th, everyone should be settled in.

Needless to say, we can't wait to finally get basketball back.