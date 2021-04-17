Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young players in the entire NBA and as it stands, the Utah Jazz completely rely on him for their scoring. He has had some unreal averages since the All-Star Game back in March and the team has cemented themselves as the first-place club in the entire Western Conference. If you're a Jazz fan, you truly couldn't be happy with your core of players right now.

Unfortunately, Mitchell went down with what appeared to be a bad ankle injury yesterday. After falling on his ankle awkwardly, Mitchell was in a ton of pain and was brought back to the locker room. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Mitchell was given an MRI and it turns out he has no structural damage.

This is very good news for Mitchell as it means he will only have to miss a few games. Considering the Jazz are title contenders this year, this news will be massive for the squad as well as the fanbase who are hoping for the best right now.

Too many players have suffered bad injuries this season and it would have been a shame had Mitchell been given a severe diagnosis. Hopefully, we will see Mitchell sooner rather than later.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images