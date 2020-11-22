Donovan Mitchell has been a rising star in the NBA who some fans and pundits are already comparing to Dwyane Wade. While these comparisons could be seen as a bit premature, there is no denying that Mitchell is an exciting and dominant force on the court, who has helped turn the Utah Jazz into realistic contenders for the years to come. His current rookie contract is nearing its conclusion, and since free agency started, the team has been looking to get Mitchell to sign an extension.

Well, today, that's exactly what Mitchell did as he officially put his name on the dotted line of a five-year extension worth a whopping $163 million. With incentives, Mitchell can earn $195.6 million if he is able to get on the All-NBA team.

For those who have been paying attention this week, this is the same exact deal De'Aaron Fox got with the Sacramento Kings. It is considered to be the max rookie extension anyone can sign, and when you consider Mitchell's play thus far, the new deal is very well-deserved.

Now, the Jazz will be looking towards the future as they try to keep their best defender, Rudy Gobert. Keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates in the world of sports.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images