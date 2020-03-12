Hours after it was announced that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus, it was revealed that his teammate Donovan Mitchell had also tested positive. The news came as part of a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who claims that several Jazz players privately said that "Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings."

Not long after Mitchell's positive test was revealed, he took to instagram to provide an update which included the following message, "hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being."

Looking at you, Rudy Gobert.

Mitchell's message reads:

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help"

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive out of the 58 tests administered in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. The NBA has since suspended the season until further notice, but players on teams that the Jazz have faced within the past 10 days, including the Cavs, Knicks, Celtics, Pistons and Raptors, have been advised to self-quarantine.