During the trade deadline on Thursday, Ben Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that brought James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. Fans were exceptionally excited about this trade, and as it turns out, Joel Embiid was excited as well. Of course, Simmons has wanted out of Philly for a while, and this has left Embiid without any help. Now, he will get some in the form of one of the best offensive players to ever step on an NBA court.

Following the big trade, Embiid broke the internet as he posted that infamous photo of Big Fendi in which the man reveals that he went to his biggest hater's funeral just to make sure he was really dead. This meme is also famous for the "RIPBozo" hashtag, and fans immediately knew that Embiid was trying to address Simmons with this post.

In the aftermath of Embiid's tweet, many NBA fans took to the quote tweets to proclaim just how funny this was. Among them was none other than Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, who simply said "Bruh" with a laughing crying face emoji. Mitchell was seemingly the only player to offer a reaction to Embiid's tweet, which is fairly brave of him considering he will have to face Simmons at some point.

Embiid is clearly one of the biggest trolls in the league, and his latest tweet about Simmons is just living proof of that.