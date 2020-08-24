Today, many woke up to the news that Jacob Blake, a man from Wisconsin, was currently in the hospital after being shot in the back by the police. It is yet another reminder of police brutality in the United States and many took to social media to explain just upset they are at what is going on. Big-name celebrities like Cardi B and 50 Cent have spoken out on the matter and now, NBA players are as well.

Donovan Mitchell was one of those players as he commented on the shooting with justified anger. Mitchell and various other players in the league have been kneeling for the anthem and wearing messages on their jerseys as a way to stand up for social justice. With this in mind, it's easy to see why Mitchell would feel like he should comment.

"F THE GAMES AND PLAYOFFS!!! THIS IS SICK AND IS A REAL PROBLEM WE DEMAND JUSTICE! ITS CRAZY I DONT HAVE ANY WORDS BUT WTF MAN! THIS IS WHY WE DONT FEEL SAFE!!!!" he wrote.

As of right now, many have called for the cops involved in the shooting to be arrested although for now, there is no word on what will happen. Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.