Over these past couple of years, Donovan Mitchell has cemented himself as one of the best young stars in the league. While playing for the Utah Jazz, he has led the team to multiple playoff appearances, and at this point, fans are comparing him to the likes of Dwyane Wade. Whether or not he will live up to those expectations, remains to be seen, however, there is no denying that the Jazz are in good hands for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, Mitchell has had his fair share of injury issues, and recently, some of those issues have reared their ugly head in the form of a lower back strain. Fans have been wondering if he would be able to play this week, and now, we have that answer.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

According to reporter Sarah Todd, Mitchell will not be taking the team's flight out of Salt Lake City today as he will take the time off to recover. The games were going to be against the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers, which are two teams that have had their own fair share of struggles this season.

Mitchell's health is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.