Donovan Mitchell and his teammate, Rudy Gobert, both ended up catching the Coronavirus that has been making its way throughout the globe over the past few months. The pandemic is about to reach its peak but for Gobert and Mitchell, the worst is finally over. They were recently told that they have been cleared of the virus and will be able to continue their lives as normal.

Mitchell understands just how bad this virus can be. With this in mind, he has decided to educate people and yesterday, he even took to his Twitter account where he had a serious message for everyone at home who is going through quarantine. As he said, it's important to stay the course because even if you don't feel sick, you could still be carrying the virus.

"On a more serious note... let’s continue to practice social distancing and remember... even though you may not have symptoms you still may be infected!!" Mitchell wrote. "Let’s keep everyone in our prayers and stay safe."

Due to COVID-19, the entire NBA season has been put on pause and won't resume until it is safe to get into large gatherings again. If you're sad that the NBA is gone and want it back sooner rather than later, you should live by Mitchell's words of wisdom.