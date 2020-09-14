Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz went through a lot this season. They were looking like a dark horse team in the Western Conference until Rudy Gobert and Mitchell's positive COVID tests sought to threaten the team's chemistry. Coming into the bubble, there were fears that the team would be fractured over Gobert's conduct, however, the Jazz put up quite the effort as they took the Denver Nuggets to seven games in the first round.

Following that series, Mitchell spoke about his progress as a player and how it matches up with the rest of the team. Now, Mitchell is reposting the interview on his Instagram story, noting that this is just the beginning of his journey with the Jazz.

“I know what I can do,” Mitchell said. “I know what I worked for, I know how hard I work, and I know how hard this team has worked. This is just the beginning.”

Throughout the Jazz's bubble stint, there were rumblings around the league that the Jazz would have to choose between Mitchell and Gobert and that it would be difficult to keep both. Despite this, both players seemed to be doing just fine in the chemistry department, so perhaps blowing things up would be premature.

Regardless, it's clear Donovan is ready to compete with the Jazz for a long time.