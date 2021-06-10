Now that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are out of the playoffs, some NBA fans are complaining that the teams remaining simply aren't interesting enough. The Western Conference is filled with small market teams right now, except for the Los Angeles Clippers, who might as well be a small market team given their status in their own city. Meanwhile, the East is filled with teams who have never won before, except the 76ers who haven't won in about 40 years.

While speaking to The Athletic, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell made the argument that the playoffs are even more exciting this season. He noted that he is aware of the slander although considering seven of the eight teams have an opportunity to win their first title, there is a lot to be excited about.

“I see it, I’m not going to lie,” Mitchell sad when asked about the comments that the playoffs are boring now. “I see the tweets (about the new blood in these playoffs). We all do. The best thing about it is, that’s what makes these games so competitive. The Clippers – correct me if I’m wrong – have never won a championship. We’ve never won one. Phoenix has never won one. You look at how competitive these games are, I think that’s what makes this playoffs so intense, so exciting.”

Mitchell's Jazz are expected to make a deep run in the playoffs and some even project an NBA Finals appearance. If they can get that done, they would have a huge opportunity in front of them, and we're sure Mitchell will embrace the challenge. After all, he has been one of the most fun players to watch this season.

