Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were sitting pretty just a few days ago as they held a 3-1 series lead on the Denver Nuggets. However, this was all quickly erased thanks to Jamal Murray who has been a beast over the past couple of outings. Now, the series is all tied up at three games apiece and a Game 7 is on the horizon. This is horrible news for the Jazz who seem to quickly be losing their grip on the series.

Yesterday, Mitchell and Rudy Gobert displayed their frustrations openly as the game came to its conclusion. During a timeout, Gobert drop-kicked a chair, while Mitchell smashed up a chair upon exiting the court after the loss. After the game, Mitchell's visible frustration continued to boil over as he looked visibly upset as a reporter was asking him a question.

These emotions are par for the course when it comes to the NBA playoffs. With the bubble format in tow, it's been especially difficult on the players and you can't fault competitors for being a tad upset when things start to fall apart.

Game 7 of this series is set to go down on Tuesday night, so give your picks, in the comments below.