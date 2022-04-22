Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.

Despite Doncic's absence, the Mavericks have been on fire as of late as they have won two-straight games following a loss in Game 1. Now, the Mavericks hold a lead in the series, and as you can see from the highlights last night, the Jazz were a complete disaster on defense.

After the game, Mitchell was asked about what went wrong throughout the game. As you can see down below, Mitchell claimed that defense was the number one problem and that things got better once Eric Paschall came into the game. Of course, this was a bit of a low blow directed at Rudy Gobert as Paschall was the one who replaced the three-time defensive player of the year.

Once these comments were put out into the world, fans had quite a bit to say as they felt like Mitchell was being too slick. As you can see from the tweets below, many believe that Mitchell is the one to blame for all of this as he is a liability on defense. Having said that, fans thought it was a little egregious for Mitchell to say this, especially since he can't play defense either.

You can check out the comments made about Mitchell, down below.