Donovan Mitchell is reportedly angry with the Utah Jazz for holding him out of the team's 112-109 Game 1 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday. Mitchell apologized to fans for not being able to help out his squad, on Twitter, after the game.

"Sorry y'all... I wish I could say more.... I'll be out there soon!" the young star tweeted.

Fans and teammates alike were surprised to not see Mitchell suit up after he told reporters he would be good to go earlier in the day.

"I'm ready to go," Mitchell said Sunday morning. "No pain. I'm excited to get going."

Rudy Gobert downplayed his absence when asked by reporters: "I try to stay out of all of this, because it's just going to give me a headache," Gobert said. "Hopefully, he's good for next game. That's all I'm worried about."



Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

Head coach Quin Snyder admitted that Mitchell was frustrated with the training staff's decision.

“Our medical staff met following shoot around and relayed the decision to hold Donovan out of tonight’s game,” Snyder said. “Obviously Donovan being the competitor he is wants to be out there and hopefully he’ll be out there soon.”

Mitchell has been out since April 16 recovering from a right ankle sprain.

