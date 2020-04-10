Rudy Gobert went from being one of the best defensive players in the NBA to the biggest laughing stock, in a matter of days. It all started when he decided to not take the Coronavirus seriously and touched a bunch of microphones during a press conference. Just a couple of days later, he tested positive for the virus. The next day, Donovan Mitchell tested positive as well. Gobert's diagnosis led to the immediate shut down of the NBA and sports leagues around the world. Simply put, he was the man who started it all.

Ever since Mitchell's diagnosis, there have been rumors that he is extremely upset with Gobert and that the two have a bad relationship. It is unclear who had the virus first but Mitchell feels like Gobert was too reckless. According to The Athletic, things are so bad that a source in the Jazz organization is calling their relationship unsalvageable.

This is horrible news for Jazz fans when you consider how the team was doing quite well before this whole scandal. The Jazz could have been a darkhorse team in the Western Conference but if their chemistry is ruined, perhaps we could see Gobert traded away from the team.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

