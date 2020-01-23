Terrell Owens is one of the most polarizing players to ever hit an NFL field. This is mostly because of his on-field and off-the-field antics that had some people shaking their heads and questioning his love for the game. Perhaps his most iconic moment was when he was seen doing pushups in his driveway during a contract dispute with the Philadelphia Eagles. As Donovan McNabb explained recently, Owens' antics are what ultimately led to the demise of the mid-2000s Eagles.

“I thought that was the major distraction for us,” McNabb said on Bleacher Report's Untold Stories. “He’s doing sit-ups, he’s doing pushups, he’s playing basketball, he’s ordering pizza for people out there, we’re sitting at training camp like, 'you gotta be kidding me.'”

As McNabb explains, he still doesn't talk much to Owens as they don't have that much of a relationship. They were known for taking public shots at one another during their Eagles days and even now, they haven't been able to patch things up. To illustrate this story, McNabb went into even greater detail on how the team felt about Owens.

“Dawkins comes in and was like, ‘Man what’s he doing now?’ McNabb said. “I’m like, ‘Take a look.’ This is like Days of Our Lives. It was unbelievable. That was something that kind of broke us up. That was what was most frustrating for me because I knew what we could do and if we decided to just come together what we would be able to accomplish.”

Since their dispute, the Eagles went on to win a Super Bowl in 2018 so realistically, it can't be all bad for Philly fans.