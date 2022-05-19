Earlier this week, Donda Academy announced it will hold auditions for its Sunday Service gospel choir. The choir, led by Jason White, was started back in January by Ye in January 2019.

White spoke to Rolling Stone about his role as choir director a few months after the Sunday Service launched. "To share the love of Christ throughout the nation, throughout the world, that others would believe in Jesus," he said. "We're a singing collective. We have implemented the World [...] The word is coming forth. Our goal is to win souls of Christ."

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

The gospel choir auditions are set to kick off on Saturday (May 21) from 3-7 p.m PT Friday and 9 a.m-1 p.m at Eighty Eighty Studios, 11105 Weddington St. North Hollywood, California. The auditions are open to students between the second and 12th grades and will be for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Ye initially announced Donda Academy in 2021, with the mission of "finding the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future," as well as "equipping students with an education that will last in the everchanging world."

Located in Simi Valley, the private school has also published its curriculum online. Daily courses include core subjects, like reading, math, and science, in addition to courses like film, world language, and parkour.

Donda Academy is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2022-2023 academic year. The tuition-based school also offers financial aid and scholarship programs.

