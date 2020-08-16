Robert Trump, the younger brother of Donald Trump, has passed away at the age of 71, the White House confirms. Robert had reportedly been hospitalized for upwards of a week before his passing on Saturday. Robert was previously hospitalized in June with an undisclosed condition. It's unclear if his death was related to his hospitalization in June.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," Trump said in a press release from the White House. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

Although there haven't been any reports of what the cause of death may have been, Robert was incredibly sick by the time his brother visited him on Friday at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan. Trump said his brother was having a "tough time" ahead of his visit to the hospital.

"I have a wonderful brother. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time, from day one," Trump told reporters before leaving for NYC. "He’s in the hospital right now, and hopefully he’ll be all right."

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both offered their prayers to Trump and his family during this time. "Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert's passing," Biden tweeted. "I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all."